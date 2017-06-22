Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade

The West Union Lion’s Club is pleased to announce the selection of Gary McClellan and Bonnie Harover as the Grand Marshal’s for the annual Independence Day Parade in West Union.

“Throughout their lives, Gary and Bonnie have generously contributed to the community and we are pleased to recognize these outstanding citizens and honor their noteworthy accomplishments,” said Stephen Caraway from the West Union Lion’s Club. “They have worked together as a team at Mosier Furniture for over 30 years and both given so much time and energy into the community that we call home.”

This year, the West Union Lion’s Club will have the parade on Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with line-up beginning at 9 a.m.

“We encourage businesses and civic groups to participate with an entry into the parade, or show your support by attending one of West Union’s longest running traditions,” said Caraway.

The Lion’s Club will again co-sponsor the Annual Freedom Festival with a fireworks display at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 30.

Read the June 28 edition of The People’s Defender for more on the 2017 Grand Marshals.