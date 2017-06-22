Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog

On June 14,the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department responded to a situation in which a stray dog had been hit by a car on Virginia Street in Peebles. The dog, a 30-pound black and white pit bull mix, did not have identification and a chip scan yielded no microchip.

Due to the severity of the animal’s injuries, the Dog and Kennel Department reached out to the Humane Society of Adams County (HSAC) for help. HSAC rushed the dog to Colonial Heights Veterinary Hospital in Maysville, Ky., where Dr. J.T. Williams quickly discovered that the poor animal had a completely broken rear right leg and a dislocated hip.

The dog, nicknamed “Coal” due to his beautiful black coloring, will need to undergo surgery for the leg. The final expense for the operation is expected to be around $2,500. It is the mission of the Humane Society of Adams County to be able to do the right thing to help homeless animals in need, but funds will be stretched thin with this unexpected expense.

The Humane Society welcomes any funds possible to help cover Coal’s medical expenses. Donations may be made securely online through Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/2j9br58k or checks may be made to HSAC and sent to P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693. Please write “For Coal” on the memo line.