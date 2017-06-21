Victor P Price

Victor Paul “Vic” Price, 88, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Glen Meadows Nursing Home. Victor was the son of Elsworth and Bernice (Gifford) Price and was born on January 9, 1929 in Adams County, Ohio.

Victor was a proud US Army Veteran. He enjoyed owning his own tobacco farm and apple orchard in Adams County, Ohio. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church where he was baptized at the age of 80. Victor was a member of the Ashland County Coon Hunters Club. Victor enjoyed watching the Cincinnai Reds and the Cleveland Indians, hunting, gardening, and most recently his daily bingo at the nursing home. He will be remembered for his friendly, caring and sometimes feisty demeanor.

He is survived by his children, David P. (Susan) Price of Hamilton and LaRonda S. (Tim) Heimberger of Ontario; two grandchildren, Michael (Leah) Price and Jeffery Price; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Evan Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edrie L. Price; a brother, Russell Carrol Price; sisters, Marge Hursey and Doris Jackie Mingua; twin siblings, Edna and Edwin Price.

The family will welcome friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Keith Carlisle at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors observed by Richland County Joint Burial Squad. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2131 Park Avenue West Suite 123 Ontario, OH 44906.

