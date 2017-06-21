Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit
Victor P Price

Victor Paul “Vic” Price, 88, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Glen Meadows Nursing Home. Victor was the son of Elsworth and Bernice (Gifford) Price and was born on January 9, 1929 in Adams County, Ohio.

Victor was a proud US Army Veteran. He enjoyed owning his own tobacco farm and apple orchard in Adams County, Ohio. He was a member of the First Wesleyan Church where he was baptized at the age of 80. Victor was a member of the Ashland County Coon Hunters Club. Victor enjoyed watching the Cincinnai Reds and the Cleveland Indians, hunting, gardening, and most recently his daily bingo at the nursing home. He will be remembered for his friendly, caring and sometimes feisty demeanor.

He is survived by his children, David P. (Susan) Price of Hamilton and LaRonda S. (Tim) Heimberger of Ontario; two grandchildren, Michael (Leah) Price and Jeffery Price; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Evan Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edrie L. Price; a brother, Russell Carrol Price; sisters, Marge Hursey and Doris Jackie Mingua; twin siblings, Edna and Edwin Price.

The family will welcome friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Keith Carlisle at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors observed by Richland County Joint Burial Squad. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, 2131 Park Avenue West Suite 123 Ontario, OH 44906.

Words of comfort may be expressed at www.wappner.com

