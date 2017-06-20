Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program
Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
The 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Queen finalists include, from left, McKayla Raines, Veronica Day, Madison Siders, McKayla Smith, and Kelsea Hamilton.

The five finalists have been selected to compete for the title of 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Queen. These five young ladies will ride in the Fair Parade on Sunday afternoon, July 9, beginning at 3 p.m. Final interviews, judging, and the announcement of the 2017 queen and her court will take place during the Fair’s Opening Ceremonies at approximately 5 p.m. that same evening. The five finalists include Veronica Day, Kelsea Hamilton, McKayla Raines, Madison Siders, and McKayla Smith.
Veronica Day is 17 years old and the daughter of John and Christina Byrd Day of Seaman. Veronica will be a senior at North Adams High School this fall. She is a member of the Adams County Junior Dairymen 4-H Club and the Adams County Junior Fair Board.
Kelsea Hamilton of West Union is 17 years old and the daughter of Marie and Tony Hamilton. She will be a senior at West Union High School this year and is a member of the Liberty Land and Livestock 4-H Club. She is also a member of the Adams County Junior Fair Board.
McKayla Raines of Seaman is the daughter of Todd and Melanie Raines. Raines is 17 and will be a senior at North Adams High School this fall and is a member of the Adams County Beef and More 4-H Club.
Madison Siders is from Winchester. She is 17 years old and is the daughter of Slade and Donna Siders. She will be a senior at North Adams High School this year. Madison is a member of the Nitty Gritty 4-H Club and serves as vice president of the Adams County Junior Fair Board.
McKayla Smith, Manchester, is 19 years old and is the daughter of Will and Amanda Smith. She graduated from Manchester High School a year ago and is currently a student at Shawnee State University where she has been accepted into the occupational therapy assistant’s program.
Preliminary interviews and on-stage judging were held on Friday, June 16, when the candidate pool of nine was reduced to five finalists. Judges for the preliminaries included Robin Hileman, Laura Garrett, and Tomi Evans, all volunteers actively involved with the Junior Fair and royalty program in Scioto County. Additional candidates in the contest included Miranda Schiltz and Gabrielle Lainhart from Manchester, Makayla Crawford from Winchester, and Alexa Swayne, from Peebles.
Final interviews will be conducted by emcee Don Bowles from C103 Radio, live on the air during the Opening Ceremonies of the 126th Adams County Fair on July 9, in front of the main grandstand at approximately 5 p.m.
Each candidate will be interviewed by Bowles and asked a final question. Judges will then confer, and the 2017 Queen and four runners-up will be announced. The new Queen will be crowned by Caitlin Young, the 2016 Adams County Fair Queen. Among the judges for this year’s Contest at the Fair is Miss Ohio USA, Dinaleigh Baxter, from Winchester.
Fair royalty will be actively involved in many of the Fair’s events and activities throughout the week, and they will represent the Fair at area festivals and events throughout the coming year.
A committee of Junior Fair Board members and adult coordinators is responsible for the 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Queen Contest. Committee members include Jaycee Baldwin, Alex Clark, and Caitlin Young. Emily Bauman (2014 Adams County Fair queen).
Liz Lafferty and Marla Young are serving as adult coordinators for this year’s Queen Contest.

