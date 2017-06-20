Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest

The five finalists have been selected to compete for the title of 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Queen. These five young ladies will ride in the Fair Parade on Sunday afternoon, July 9, beginning at 3 p.m. Final interviews, judging, and the announcement of the 2017 queen and her court will take place during the Fair’s Opening Ceremonies at approximately 5 p.m. that same evening. The five finalists include Veronica Day, Kelsea Hamilton, McKayla Raines, Madison Siders, and McKayla Smith.

Veronica Day is 17 years old and the daughter of John and Christina Byrd Day of Seaman. Veronica will be a senior at North Adams High School this fall. She is a member of the Adams County Junior Dairymen 4-H Club and the Adams County Junior Fair Board.

Kelsea Hamilton of West Union is 17 years old and the daughter of Marie and Tony Hamilton. She will be a senior at West Union High School this year and is a member of the Liberty Land and Livestock 4-H Club. She is also a member of the Adams County Junior Fair Board.

McKayla Raines of Seaman is the daughter of Todd and Melanie Raines. Raines is 17 and will be a senior at North Adams High School this fall and is a member of the Adams County Beef and More 4-H Club.

Madison Siders is from Winchester. She is 17 years old and is the daughter of Slade and Donna Siders. She will be a senior at North Adams High School this year. Madison is a member of the Nitty Gritty 4-H Club and serves as vice president of the Adams County Junior Fair Board.

McKayla Smith, Manchester, is 19 years old and is the daughter of Will and Amanda Smith. She graduated from Manchester High School a year ago and is currently a student at Shawnee State University where she has been accepted into the occupational therapy assistant’s program.

Preliminary interviews and on-stage judging were held on Friday, June 16, when the candidate pool of nine was reduced to five finalists. Judges for the preliminaries included Robin Hileman, Laura Garrett, and Tomi Evans, all volunteers actively involved with the Junior Fair and royalty program in Scioto County. Additional candidates in the contest included Miranda Schiltz and Gabrielle Lainhart from Manchester, Makayla Crawford from Winchester, and Alexa Swayne, from Peebles.

Final interviews will be conducted by emcee Don Bowles from C103 Radio, live on the air during the Opening Ceremonies of the 126th Adams County Fair on July 9, in front of the main grandstand at approximately 5 p.m.

Each candidate will be interviewed by Bowles and asked a final question. Judges will then confer, and the 2017 Queen and four runners-up will be announced. The new Queen will be crowned by Caitlin Young, the 2016 Adams County Fair Queen. Among the judges for this year’s Contest at the Fair is Miss Ohio USA, Dinaleigh Baxter, from Winchester.

Fair royalty will be actively involved in many of the Fair’s events and activities throughout the week, and they will represent the Fair at area festivals and events throughout the coming year.

A committee of Junior Fair Board members and adult coordinators is responsible for the 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Queen Contest. Committee members include Jaycee Baldwin, Alex Clark, and Caitlin Young. Emily Bauman (2014 Adams County Fair queen).

Liz Lafferty and Marla Young are serving as adult coordinators for this year’s Queen Contest.