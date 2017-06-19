William Glenn

William “Pete” Glenn, 64, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday June 18, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born August 20, 1952 in Montgomery County, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice (Duncan); three sisters: Shirl Albin, Pearl Barrett and Carolyn Coldiron; one brother, Daniel Glenn; three grandchildren: Elaina Jayne Glenn and twins, Phillip Ray and Deven Charles Glenn.

Pete is survived by his wife, Linda (Rowland) Glenn of Peebles; one daughter, Tricia (Larry) Parsley of Hillsboro, Ohio; three sons: William (Stephanie) Glenn and Phillip (Lamanda) Glenn, both of Seaman, and Keith (Jessica) Glenn of Hillsboro; one sister, Alice (Corkie ) Kelly of Seaman; two brothers: Donald (Delena) Glenn of Camden, Ohio and Ralph (Susan) Glenn of Franklin, Ohio; greatly loved by his eleven grandchildren; one aunt, Marie (Leroy) Disher of Seaman; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends; and special love, his oldest baby Dawn.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Linda Glenn, 1011 Shelby Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

The Graveside Funeral Service is 2 pm Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery in Meigs Township near Peebles. Pastor Chet Whaley will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.