Wanda Hill, 80 years of Winchester, passed away on Thursday June 15, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope in Seaman, Ohio.

She was born in Blue Creek on May 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur and Etna (Chamblin) Cross. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Hill, daughter, Rebecca Hill-Stiegall, son, Ricky Hill, great grandson, Logan Kirker and six sisters.

Wanda is survived by her two sons, Danny Hill of Winchester and Steve (Tina) Hill of Sardinia, three daughters, Deanna (Darrell) Vandermolen of Amelia, Ellen (Bryan) Rose of McDermott and Samantha Blair of Winchester, ten grandchildren: Shannon,

Phillip, Mikey, Michelle, John, Carrie, Pam, Stephanie, Crystal and Brandy, 19 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday June 19, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 am until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Hospice of Hope. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com