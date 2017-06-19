Peebles Skate Park now a reality

The Peebles Skate Park, on the grounds of the R.B. Ellison Park in Peebles, was officially opened on Monday, June 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Skate Park was a three-phase project, funded by the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program, and with assistance from much volunteer work done by the GE-Peebles Test Operation Community Service and employees.

The idea of developing the Peebles Skate Park project was brought to the Peebles Village Council in 2013. The vision for the Skate Park was that those children (and adults) who were found skating on bank parking lots, along sidewalks, and basically any open, concreted or solid surface, could actually have a place to exercise and enjoy their craft.

Infrastructure work needed to take place before any skate equipment could be installed. Much of this preparatory work was done by numerous GE volunteers, along with Josh Lloyd Excavating and Jeff Evans Excavating. Concrete work was then completed by Ison Concrete and GE volunteers. Installation of skating equipment began in 2014 with the final pieces of equipment being installed in late 2016, through the professional assistance from designers from the American Ramp Company, Joplin, Missouri.

There are many people who contributed to this project: GE-Peebles and their employees and contractors under the direction of Jeff Puckett, Tim Howe, Brandon Carroll, Randy Ball and R & D Contractors and April Litreal, with G4S; the Peebles Village Council, Mayor and village staff; the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition; the Adams County Medical Foundation; the Adams County Economic and Community Development Office; Josh Lloyd Excavating; Jeff Evans Excavating; Ison Concrete; and the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program for funding this project.

After this three-year collaborative effort, there is now a flurry of activity at the Peebles Skate Park, by people of all ages and from all around the area, who enjoy skating. The Peebles Skate Park provides them a wonderful place they can now call their own.