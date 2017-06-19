Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program
Peebles Skate Park now a reality

Members of the Peebles Village Council, the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition, the Adams County Medical Foundation, GE-Peebles Test Operation, along with community members, attended the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Peebles Skate Park. The Skate Park is located on Nixon Avenue, within the R.B. Ellison Park, and was funded by grant monies through the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program and through numerous donations and volunteer service by employees and contractors from GE-Peebles Test Operation.

The Peebles Skate Park, on the grounds of the R.B. Ellison Park in Peebles, was officially opened on Monday, June 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Skate Park was a three-phase project, funded by the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program, and with assistance from much volunteer work done by the GE-Peebles Test Operation Community Service and employees.
The idea of developing the Peebles Skate Park project was brought to the Peebles Village Council in 2013. The vision for the Skate Park was that those children (and adults) who were found skating on bank parking lots, along sidewalks, and basically any open, concreted or solid surface, could actually have a place to exercise and enjoy their craft.
Infrastructure work needed to take place before any skate equipment could be installed. Much of this preparatory work was done by numerous GE volunteers, along with Josh Lloyd Excavating and Jeff Evans Excavating. Concrete work was then completed by Ison Concrete and GE volunteers. Installation of skating equipment began in 2014 with the final pieces of equipment being installed in late 2016, through the professional assistance from designers from the American Ramp Company, Joplin, Missouri.
There are many people who contributed to this project: GE-Peebles and their employees and contractors under the direction of Jeff Puckett, Tim Howe, Brandon Carroll, Randy Ball and R & D Contractors and April Litreal, with G4S; the Peebles Village Council, Mayor and village staff; the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition; the Adams County Medical Foundation; the Adams County Economic and Community Development Office; Josh Lloyd Excavating; Jeff Evans Excavating; Ison Concrete; and the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program for funding this project.
After this three-year collaborative effort, there is now a flurry of activity at the Peebles Skate Park, by people of all ages and from all around the area, who enjoy skating. The Peebles Skate Park provides them a wonderful place they can now call their own.

