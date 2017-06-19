Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County

Original destroyed by storm will be replaced –

By Tom Cross –

Executive Director

Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau

The Board of the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau recently approved a plan to replace the Hourglass Quilt square which was lost to a windstorm several years ago. The Hourglass quilt was one of the original 21 quilts on Adams County’s “Clothesline of Quilts” dedicated 16 years ago.

The original barn, once located at 33200 St. Rt. 41 across from Woodland Altars north of Peebles is no longer standing. The new location for the Hourglass Quilt will be at 32901 St. Rt. 41, less than a quarter-mile south from its original location.

“We felt it was important to keep the Hourglass quilt as close to the original location as possible,” said Tom Cross, Director of Adams County Tourism. “Luckily we found a big red barn close by whose owners were more than happy to allow the Travel Bureau to hang a quilt there.”

The barn’s owners, Dean and Mary Brown, were contacted by the Travel Bureau in early May and agreed to allow the Bureau to place an 8×8 quilt square at the top of the barn, covering over the access door that was once use to store hay.

The Hourglass Quilt is being painted by Neil Miller who will match the colors of the new quilt square as close to the original as possible. Once the quilt is painted it will be attached to the barn by Allen Miller Construction from Wheat Ridge. Dean Brown plans to paint the barn prior to the quilt being installed.

In 2016, the Travel and Visitors Bureau added the Brown Goose Quilt square to the side of the newly repainted Kirker Covered Bridge on St. Rte. 136.

the goal of the TVB is to have all the original quilt squares back up on barns to once again complete the driving tour of Adams County’s Quilt Barns. LPK Brands in Cincinnati has offered to update the original Quilt Barn Trail brochure with the new locations of the quilts at no charge to the Bureau. This project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.