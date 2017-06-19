Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador

Caley Grooms, 18, is the 2017 Adams County Cattlemen’s Association Beef Ambassador.

She is a 2017 graduate of North Adams High School. Grooms is the daughter of Bobbi and Chris Grooms, West Union, and a member of the Adams County Beef and More 4-H Club.

As Beef Ambassador, she will represent the Adams County Cattlemen’s Association at the Fair and at area cattle shows.

She also participated in the recent Kindergarten Ag Day at the fairgrounds, where she taught participants about beef cattle and the importance of the beef industry in Adams County.