2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named

The Adams County 4-H Small Animal Committee has selected three Fur and Feather Ambassadors for the coming year. The new Ambassadors will participate in the 2017 Fair parade on Sunday, July 9, help out with the rabbit, goat, and poultry shows during the Fair, represent the program at the Fair small animal and livestock sales, and represent the program at next spring’s clinics and quality assurance programs.

The Ambassadors selected for the 2017-18 season include:

Grace Fraley, 15, Winchester: Grace is the daughter of Roger and Jennie Fraley and has been a member of the Nitty Gritty 4-H Club for eight years. She is also active in the North Adams FFA. She exhibits rabbits at the Fair.

Heather McKee, 15, West Union: Heather is the daughter of Tim and Pam McKee and has been a member of the Liberty Land and Livestock 4-H Club for six years. She shows market goats at the Fair.

Jade Rust, 17, from Manchester: Jade is the daughter of Tracy Hammond and the late Eddie Rust. She has been a member of the Liberty Land and Livestock 4-H Club for two year and a member of Manchester FFA for three years. Jade shows ducks at the Fair.

The Fur and Feather Ambassador program is open to both boys and girls completing seventh grade through 4-H age 17 who are actively enrolled in Adams County 4-H or FFA rabbit, goat, or poultry projects. Up to three Ambassadors are selected annually by a panel of judges. This year’s judges included Amy Sheeley, Rabbits; Kyle Carkeek, Poultry; and Erin Dehnart, Goats.

Patty Moore, treasurer of the Adams County 4-H Small Animal Committee, is coordinating the Fur and Feather Ambassador Program this year.