Donald D Morgan

Donald Dean Morgan, 56 years, of Otway, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at his residence in Otway.

Donald was born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on February 5, 1961, the son of the late Robert Morgan and Jennie Smith Morgan.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a brother. He is survived by three daughters, Micheala Morgan (Tim Stahl), of Leesburg, Ohio; Salena (Anthony) Smith, of Blanchester; and Chelsea (Joshua) Witworth, of Blanchester. He is also survived by two brothers, Dave Morgan, of Little Rock, Arkansas; and Danny Morgan, of Hillsboro; and two sisters, Debbie Morgan, of Winchester; and Joyce Meyers, of Dayton. Donald will be missed by his four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

According to Donald’s wishes, he is to be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

