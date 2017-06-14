Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher
News

Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Ohio Congressman provides medical aid to injured colleague – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

It started out on Wednesday morning as a day of fun for some of America’s members of Congress, but didn’t stay that way for very long. Practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game at a field in Alexandria, Va., the group of GOP lawmakers suddenly found themselves under fire from a single gunman, wielding a rifle and pistol, according to witnesses.
One of the heroes of the day was Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who used his experience as a combat surgeon in Iraq to give medical attention to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (La.), who was injured during the shooting. According to reports, Wenstrup ran to Scalise, who had made his way into the outfield area, then put pressure on the wound and made sure that Scalise remained hydrated.
“The gunman was firing all over the place and there were a lot of rounds being fired and it was hard to tell who was actually doing the shooting,” said Congressman Wenstrup after the attack, “People were taking cover wherever they could and the gunman was moving, he was an active shooter. He moved from one position to another where he had protection, behind the dugout and behind a building and at the end he came out with a pistol. Apparently they police had wounded him and then he was on the ground and they yelled at him ‘Don’t move, don’t move, don’t move!’”
“Once I felt they had him secured, Senator Jeff Flake and myself ran to Steve Scalise and started to help him. Steve was as brave as he could possibly be and we made sure that we got him as much fluid as we could before help came with an IV.”
The entire scene was described as chaotic by all who were present, with the Congressmen running for cover in dugouts or over outfield fences. “We had nothing but baseball bats to fight back against a rifle with,” said one Congressman. Besides Scalise, four others were reported injured but none suffered life-threatening injuries, though Scalise did undergo successful surgery on his wounded hip on Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses report that the fast action of the Capitol Police helped keep the situation from being much worse.
“”Nobody would have survived without the Capitol Hill police,” Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said on CNN. “It would have been a massacre without them.”
The gunman, identified as 66-year old James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill., died later at a nearby hospital from his injuries.
“”You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did” Congressman Wenstrup said in a statement sent to The Defender. “Capitol police and emergency responders reacted swiftly and courageously and we are grateful for their presence. I urge the nation to keep Rep. Scalise and all injured in their prayers.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved