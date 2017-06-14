Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop

U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s (R-OH) staff will hold a Grant Funding Workshop in Portsmouth for Adams, Lawrence and Scioto counties to help fight the opioid epidemic on FRIDAY, JUNE 23, 2017. During this time, constituents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the impact of the opioid epidemic with a district representative who will provide their feedback to the senator.

Staff will also provide an overview of Senator Portman’s legislative efforts to address the problem and help local communities secure additional resources to tackle the heroin and prescription drug epidemic.

Portman staff will travel throughout Southeast Ohio to provide constituents and local elected officials with an update.

WHAT: Grant Funding Workshop in Portsmouth (Adams, Lawrence & Scioto counties) to Fight Opioid Epidemic

WHO: Portman Staff

WHEN: Friday, June 23, 2017 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: 919 Seventh Street Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

NO APPOINTMENTS ARE NECESSARY, BUT REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED TO RESERVE

A SEAT. PLEASE REGISTER WITH DHRUV_SHAH@PORTMAN.SENATE.GOV. FOR

FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL SENATOR PORTMAN’S DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE,

TODD SHELTON AT 740-238-8337.