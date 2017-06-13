Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podiumStepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener
Peebles junior placed eighth in the state at last Saturday’s state track meet, competing in the Division III Boys 3200 Meter run. (Photo by Stephen Forsha)

By Mark Carpenter – 

The eyes of Adams County were directed towards the state capital last Saturday morning as a pair of local athletes took center stage attempting to bring home state championships. Sister and brother Jenny and Matt Seas, representing Peebles High School, made their way through district and regional competition to the state’s highest platform, the OHSAA State Track Meet, held last weekend at Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.
Both runners were competing in the grueling 3200 Meter Run, which equates to eight trips around the 400 meter track and both would end up on the winner’s podium at race’s end.
Jenny was making her second consecutive trip to the Division III state final, finishing second overall as a freshman last spring. In last Saturday morning’s race, she held on to that second spot for most of the race before a late rush by St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe propelled her past Seas into second behind repeat champion Kyleigh Edwards from Fairfield Christian.
For Jenny, the drop to third was disappointing, but her overall effort was not as her time Saturday of 10:57.93 was five seconds better than her performance at last year’s state meet.
“I was just trying to stay with the girl I ran against in the regional (Edwards) because I knew she would be the one to take it out,” said Jenny. “I was staying with her and hanging on but I guess the last two laps is when I just didn’t seem to have it in me and I kind of let off and then at the very end a girl got me, but overall I was happy with my race.

Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas finished third in the state in the Division III Girls 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:57.93. (Photo by Stephen Forsha)

Even though I placed behind, I beat my time from last year by five seconds.”
Both of the girls that finished ahead of Jenny were seniors, which obviously bumps Jenny up into the spot of favorite to capture next year’s state title in the 3200.
“I think if I run in some more competitive races and maybe do like more speed events, that will help me get better and build up my endurance even more,” said Jenny.
In the Boys 3200, Matt Seas was making his first appearance in the state finals, following his brother Dan who was there last spring. Matt went in with no expectations, and came out pleasantly surprised with the results.
“I just wanted to go out and run a good first mile and stay well positioned, said Matt. “My goal was to just stay with some people and maybe place top eight. I didn’t really know what to expect so overall I was very surprised that I even finished top eight because my times coming in were not even close to that. I performed like I should have an other people did not.”
“My state time was better than my regional. I am definitely looking to do a lot better next year and obviously run a much quicker time because that’s what I need to do.
Half of the finishers above Matt were in their senior years, which means he bumps up into one of the top four or five favorites going into next spring, which will be his senior year.

