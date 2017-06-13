Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podiumStepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener
Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp

By Mark Carpenter – 

With basketball camps going on all over the county, a different sport took center stage for three nights at the Manchester Educational and Activity Center (MEAC) as the Lady Hounds volleyball program hosted a Youth Volleyball Camp for 18 young campers from ages 11-14, with one senior athlete also participating in the action from May 30-June1.
“For three days, our campers worked on fundamental volleyball skills such as hitting, serving, setting, diggins, passing, and blocking,” said Crystal Roberts, the Lady Hounds’ Junior High volleyball coach, who organized the camp. “We also had a variation of stations, drills, and round robins.”
Roberts was ably assisted at the camp by Carol Morrison from the Cincy Crush Volleyball club and a familiar face to Manchester fans in Morgan Johnson, who holds numerous volleyball records at MHS and now plays as a middle hitter at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“Carol and Morgan did an excellent job coordinating everything and working with our young student athletes,” added Roberts.
“It’s a lot of fun actually to help people who are going to be coming up in my position,” said Johnson. “I know they are just in junior high but they are learning and I feel like it is good for them to get the fundamentals now. Having this camp should help them and benefit them in the long run.”
Campers for the three-days included: Braxlynn McClanahan, Zoe Arnold, Makenzie Fischer, Amerlee Boyd, Abby Pollitt, Gabi Lainhart, Harley Rideout, Kameyl Carter, Bailey Reed, Santana Stanfield, McKenlea Kattine, Maggie Roberts, McKenzie Morrison, Emma Farley, Emilee Applegate, Jayden Breeze, Brooke Kennedy, and Eshell Durden.

