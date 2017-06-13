Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp

By Mark Carpenter –

With basketball camps going on all over the county, a different sport took center stage for three nights at the Manchester Educational and Activity Center (MEAC) as the Lady Hounds volleyball program hosted a Youth Volleyball Camp for 18 young campers from ages 11-14, with one senior athlete also participating in the action from May 30-June1.

“For three days, our campers worked on fundamental volleyball skills such as hitting, serving, setting, diggins, passing, and blocking,” said Crystal Roberts, the Lady Hounds’ Junior High volleyball coach, who organized the camp. “We also had a variation of stations, drills, and round robins.”

Roberts was ably assisted at the camp by Carol Morrison from the Cincy Crush Volleyball club and a familiar face to Manchester fans in Morgan Johnson, who holds numerous volleyball records at MHS and now plays as a middle hitter at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

“Carol and Morgan did an excellent job coordinating everything and working with our young student athletes,” added Roberts.

“It’s a lot of fun actually to help people who are going to be coming up in my position,” said Johnson. “I know they are just in junior high but they are learning and I feel like it is good for them to get the fundamentals now. Having this camp should help them and benefit them in the long run.”

Campers for the three-days included: Braxlynn McClanahan, Zoe Arnold, Makenzie Fischer, Amerlee Boyd, Abby Pollitt, Gabi Lainhart, Harley Rideout, Kameyl Carter, Bailey Reed, Santana Stanfield, McKenlea Kattine, Maggie Roberts, McKenzie Morrison, Emma Farley, Emilee Applegate, Jayden Breeze, Brooke Kennedy, and Eshell Durden.