Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podiumStepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener
Sports

Keeping the Peebles tradition alive

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment


Arey, staff hold annual Youth Basketball Camp – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

For any high school sports program, one of the keys to success is to keep the youth of the school system enthused about their particular sport. Nowhere is that concept more evident than with the Peebles Indians boys basketball program. It is no secret of the passion for basketball in Peebles and for four days in late May, Coach Josh Arey and his staff kept the fires burning with their annual Youth Basketball Camp.
In past years, the Peebles basketball camps have been a bit chaotic as the girls and boys staffs combined to put on just one camp, but this year things changed as the two separated into a pair of smaller camps which worked out well for both groups.
Coach Arey’s 2017 camp for second through sixth graders ran from May 22-25 and as is usually the case with the young players, teaching fundamentals was the main objective, with a few more advanced activities such as the three-man weave and numerous ball-handling drills. The campers spent time each day at different stations working on shooting, defense, rebounding, and passing, all of the youngsters showing great enthusiasm at each stop.

High schoolers Conner Browning and Wade Shiveley work with campers on shooting form at the recent Peebles Youth Basketball Camp.

The camp also featured a number of competitions such as Hot Shots and Free Throw contests.
“These camps are important for our program because these are the kids that are coming up,” said Coach Arey. “They get to see the coaching staff and it’s important for our high school players because they get to make connections with the younger kids. As our season goes on, we see a lot of these kids at our games and they have that connection with our players. That’s how you feed your program-those younger kids wanting to be where those older kids are at.”
“We just try to stress fundamentals with the younger kids and the older ones get a little more emphasis on certain things at their stations. This is the age where it starts and you start to plant those seeds in them at a young age and hopefully they grow.”
As Coach Arey mentioned, the assistance of his high school athletes is an integral part of the camp, and one of those on hand this year was senior-to-be Bostin Robinson.
“I just enjoy watching these kids have fun and knowing that they are learning the right stuff,” said Robinson. “You can see that the kids are getting better as the camp goes on but the important thing is still that they are having fun.
Besides Robinson, the high school athletes on hand for the camp included: Tanner Arey, Conner Browning, Blake Hawes, Blake Smalley, Wade Shiveley, Weston Browning, Gage Crothers, Alex Camp, Colin Neal, Dylan Shulaw, Luke Rigdon, Kyle Lightner, Oakley Burba, Dawson Mills, Chase Meade, Easton Wesley, Hunter White, and Brennan Kyle.
Campers for the week included: Hayden Countryman, Jay Jenkins, Waylon Lloyd, Gage Grooms, Flint Garrison, Colt Johnson, Peyton Johnston, Garret Shiveley, Hayden Browning, Carson Reed, Landon Storer, Carson Puckett, Stacy Blevins, Brayden Davis, Matthew Parker, Brody Smith, Grady Myers, Colyn Sims,
Nash Grooms, Paxton Ryan, Dylon Purtee, Grady Knechtly, Drew McFarland, Conner Gross, Gage Daniels, Christian McDonald, Leeland Rideout, Carson Blevins, Braylon Stephens, Asa Minton, Ethan Chamblin, Kole Henderson, Tanner Bennington, Malachi Riley, Cooper Meade, Bo Johnson, Lucas Krieger, and Liam Farrahay.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved