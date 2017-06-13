Raymond E. Applegate age 72 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Applegate was born February 5, 1945 the son of the late Raymond and Bessie (Wallingford) Applegate in Maysville, Kentucky.

Mr. Applegate was a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge #43, the Manchester Lodge #317, Scottish Rite and Shriners, he was a Kentucky Colonel, lifetime member of the Manchester VFW and a member of the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union.

Survivors include his wife Brande Applegate of West Union, OH; two daughters Sande Staggs and Jim of West Union, OH; Darlene Jones and Robert of West Union, OH; one brother Ronnie Applegate and Judy of Felectiy, OH; four grandchildren Ethan Jones, J.D. Staggs, Taylor Jones and Jayce Rothwell.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Kirker Cemetery with military honors by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M. with Masonic Services at 12:30.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Masonic Lodge, the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union (Northside Church) and the Shriner’s Hospital.

