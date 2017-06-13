Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podiumStepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener
Obituaries

Raymond E Applegate

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Raymond E. Applegate age 72 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Mr. Applegate was born February 5, 1945 the son of the late Raymond and Bessie (Wallingford) Applegate in Maysville, Kentucky.

Mr. Applegate was a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge #43, the Manchester Lodge #317, Scottish Rite and Shriners, he was a Kentucky Colonel, lifetime member of the Manchester VFW and a member of the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union.

Survivors include his wife Brande Applegate of West Union, OH; two daughters Sande Staggs and Jim of West Union, OH; Darlene Jones and Robert of West Union, OH; one brother Ronnie Applegate and Judy of Felectiy, OH; four grandchildren Ethan Jones, J.D. Staggs, Taylor Jones and Jayce Rothwell.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Kirker Cemetery with military honors by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M to 12:30 P.M. with Masonic Services at 12:30.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Masonic Lodge, the West Union Church of Christ and Christian Union (Northside Church) and the Shriner’s Hospital.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Applegate’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved