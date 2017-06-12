Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podiumStepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener
Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester

Deputy Micah Poe leads this group of campers in drills during the Junior Deputy Boot Camp in Manchester last Friday night.

Fun prevention-based program educates kids about dangers of drug use – 

Story by Patricia Beech – 
Photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Nathaniel Massie Park was the hub of activity in Manchester last weekend as Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and his deputies kicked off their fifth annual series of Junior Deputy Boot Camps.
Approximately 75 young people attended the three-day long camp which focuses on what Sheriff Rogers calls the first and most important step in fighting the drug abuse epidemic – prevention.
“We’ve been going at this problem from the wrong end for years, and it’s not working,” Rogers says. “We need to get out in front of it.”

On a muggy Friday night, the water swing was very popular with the youngsters who were part of the Junior Deputy Boot Camp in Manchester.

Rogers is well known for using his badge to forge positive relationships between law-enforcement and kids from all walks of life all across Adams County.
“This generation of kids will be the ones to solve the drug problem,” he says. “If we give them what they need to do it.”
The Junior Deputy Boot Camps aim to do just that.
Now in its fifth year, the anti-drug day camp offers two days of activities designed to teach children ages 5 -14 about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of making smart choices. A graduation ceremony and cookout follow on the third day. Each child participating receives a free T-shirt with an anti-drug message.
“Summertime is the most vulnerable time for kids,” Rogers adds. “They’re out of school, which is a controlled environment, and they’re exposed to more danger from drugs so it’s important to keep them busy doing something positive.”
More upcoming dates for the 2017 Junior Deputy Boot Camps are: Seaman at Church 180 – June 15, 16, and 17; Peebles at the Church of Christ in Christian Union – June 29, 30, and July 1; Blue Creek at the Jefferson Community Center – July 20, 21, and 22; and West Union at the Adams County Fairgrounds- August 10, 11, and 12.
Hours for the camp are 5- 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon – 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The camp is open and free to all Adams County children.

These youngsters maneuver the obstacle course in activity from the Junior Deputy Boot Camp in Manchester last weekend.

