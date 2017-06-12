James M Hill, Jr., 86 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee.

James was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky, on March 21, 1931, the son of the late James Hill, Sr., and Melinda Carr Hill.

James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two sons, Ronnie (Kathleen) Hill, of West Union; and Mark Hill, of Seaman; a daughter, Rita Purcell, of Seaman; a brother, Kenneth Hill, of Florida; and a sister, Rose Brooks, of Nicholasville, Kentucky. James will also be missed by his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Seaman, Ohio, with Gene Toole officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, Seaman, Ohio. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM until the time of the service, Wednesday, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Seaman American Legion.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhome s.com