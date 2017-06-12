Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podiumStepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener
Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts

Former Manchester police officer Joshua Hayes was back in Adams County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, pleading “not guilty” to all charges against him.

State charges ex-officer with 109 counts of conducting illegal searches on law-enforcement computer systems – 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

Former Manchester police officer, Joshua Hayes pleaded not guilty Tuesday, June 6 to 109 counts of conducting illegal searches on the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway (OLEG) and the Ohio Law Enforcement Automated Database System (LEADS).
Prosecutor Joel King of the Ohio Attorney General’s (AG) office told Adams County Common Pleas Judge Brett Spencer the “hoped-for agreement” between the defense and the state had fallen through.
Consequently, the AG’s office heaped an additional 104 charges on to the original five-count indictment handed down by an Adams County grand jury in April.
King told the court that Hayes would “face a much stiffer penalty if he is found guilty”.
According to the indictment, Hayes allegedly misused the system when he allegedly “unlawfully did knowingly gain access to, attempt to gain access to, cause access to be granted to, or disseminated information gained from access to…OLEG and LEADS…,” while pursuing information on individuals from Feb. 2015 to June 2016.
The LEADS database includes personal information such as home addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and criminal records which are only accessible for use by authorized law-enforcement personnel. The OHLEG system allows law-enforcement agencies to share criminal justice data – its use is limited to those employed by criminal justice agencies.
Hayes has not had access to OHLEG or LEADS since July 2016. He has been under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) since Nov. 2016.
Former Manchester Police Chief Jeff Bowling, who instigated the investigation into Hayes’s activities told FOX 19 News earlier this year that the officer was illegally pursuing information about “personal friends, girlfriends, ex-girlfriends, and himself.”
Bowling discovered the searches during a required system audit last spring. He says he believes “Hayes was using the LEADS and OHLEG systems to check up on his own record” stemming from an incident with law-enforcement in Kentucky in 2011.
After discovering the undisclosed 2011 incident, Bowling suspended, then terminated Hayes from the Manchester Police Department, but his decision was later overturned by village council members under advisement of counsel.
Hayes acted as Resource Officer for the Manchester School District in addition to working part-time as an officer for the village. Both he and Bowling were permanently laid-off when the village council disbanded the police department citing lack of funds.
Hayes was released on $50,000 bond despite the prosecution’s request that he be considered a “flight risk”. King argued the number of charges leveled against Hayes could prompt him to flee, however Judge Spencer came down on the side of defense attorney Tyler Cantrell, who argued that the ex-police officer had consistently shown good faith by appearing when he was scheduled to do so.
The final pretrial hearing in the case is set for Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25, 2017 at 9 a.m.

