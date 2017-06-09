Jack Sterling 78, of Winchester, OH left this earth on Tuesday afternoon June 6, 2017 in his home.

He was born to George W. and Nora Camp-Sterling in Hanceville Alabama August 25, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, and his wife of 33 years Alice “Kay” Sterling in 2002.

Jack was an avid fan of racing and NASCAR, in his younger days he raced the number 530 Mercury in the Cadet class at Saugus Speedway in California. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas gambling, fishing and being outdoors. He had a soft spot for his dogs, Heinekken, Tigger and Duke. Working in his shop doing fabrication and welding is where a lot of time was spent with family and friends. He told a lot of stories in the shop, always made someone laugh or smile, or maybe not, he really liked telling stories. He would get the biggest smile when driving his 1965 hot rod Chevy truck around town. Jack loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Survivors include his three children, daughter, Rita (Bill) McFarlin of Beloit, WI; sons, Rick Sterling of Beloit, WI and Robert (Sonia) Sterling of Winchester, OH; grandkids; and the many Friends in his life. He will be sadly missed by his kids and all who knew him.

Dad’s wishes were to be cremated; there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ohio.