Russell C Newman

Russell Charles Newman, age 80, of Seaman passed away on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born in Iroquois Co., IL on May 24, 1937 the son of the late James Charles and Grace (Evans) Newman. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Raymond Newman.

Russell was a 1955 Graduate of Seaman High School and was a life long farmer. He retired from G.E. in Peebles where he was a Mechanic Technician.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth (Workman) Newman, who he married on September 21, 1960, as well as two sons, James Russell “Jim” (Becky) Newman of Toowoomba,

Queensland, Australia and Eric (Maria) Newman of Seaman, OH, one daughter, Susan (Bruce) Holbrook of Seaman, OH, two sisters Ruth Storer of Peebles an Lucille Grooms of Seaman, ten grandchildren, Daniel (Samantha), Andrew, Zane, Erin, Isaac Newman, Vance (Erin) Holbrook, Keith (Laura) Holbrook, Amy Holbrook, Ann (Ben) Steward, Emily (Matt) Wells, and nine great- grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday June 10, 2017 at the Countryside Church of Christ with a burial to follow at Tranquility Cemetery. Friends and Family may call from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday June 9, 2017 at the Church.

The family request memorials be made to the Countryside Church of Christ or the Southern Cross Mission.