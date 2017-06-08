  • People's Defender
  • Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant
BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13
News

Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Winchester’s own Miss Ohio USA 2017, Dinaleigh Baxter, will be back home in July as one of the judges of the Adams County Fair Queen Pageant.

From Winchester to Vegas, Baxter calls pageantry “hard work” – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Dinaleigh Baxter of Winchester, Miss Ohio USA 2017, will be judging contestants in the Adams County Fair’s Queen Pageant in July.
Baxter, who recently participated in the Miss USA 2017 pageant at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, says beauty won’t be the only quality she looks for among the Fair Queen contestants.
“The girls should know that beauty isn’t everything,” she says. “You’ll also be judged on your heart, and how hard you’ve worked, and what you’ve accomplished.”
Baxter says her experience competing in the Miss USA pageant allows her to empathize with the girls who will be competing for Fair Queen.
“You would be surprised by the amount of work that goes into it. I trained for the competition for nine months, but when I got there I felt I still wasn’t prepared because until you get there, you really have no idea what it’s going to take.”
The North Adams High School graduate says competing for the Miss USA title was the culmination of a life-long dream.
“There’s no better feeling than crossing off a dream you’ve had your entire life,” she says. “I worked for it and I got to touch the dream. I didn’t bring the crown home, but it was still an amazing experience.”
As part of her two-week training leading up to the Miss USA competition, Baxter met daily with interview coaches and personal coaches. Additionally, she spent many hours in physical training, lifting weights every morning and boxing every night.
“My day started at 6 a.m. and didn’t end until midnight,” Baxter told The Defender. “It was exhausting, but I had to become the best I could be, and I had to define myself in a productive way that would allow my story to have an impact on others.”
Baxter’s story is one of unexpected twists and turns. While in college she contracted an infection that brought on congestive heart failure which prompted her organs to begin shutting down. Doctors gave her only a 30 percent chance of living, but she defied the odds and survived.
The 24-year-old says she believes diversity and self-acceptance are key components of living a successful life.
“When we’re young, the things we consider weaknesses often turn out to be our strengths, and the things we think hold us back turn out to be the things that empower us,” she says. “My own personal trials made me strong enough to go up on that stage and compete. Without them, I might not have had the courage. I want young people to know it’s okay to be different – diversity is what makes all of us special so be happy with who you are.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved