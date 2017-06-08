BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13
Gordley's hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph

1,000 point scorer from Peebles signs to become a Lion

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter 

The exodus of Adams County student/athletes to the next level continued last week when Peebles High School standout Camron Gordley took the next step, signing his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati. The official signing took place appropriately in the PHS gymnasium on Friday, June 2 before family, friends teammates, and coaches.
The signing to continue his career at the next level was the culmination of an outstanding career as an Indian for Gordley, who played four years of varsity ball and will see his name on the wall at the school for posterity as he eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career during the 2016-17 campaign. As a senior, he averaged a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds on a Peebles team that finished 17-6 overall. It can be said that Gordley comes from good stock as his father Yancy Gordley and grandfather Mark McClanahan were both pretty fair competitors on the hardwood themselves.
“Some of the players from Peebles that had gone to the Mount before kind of got me connections, said Gordley. “I just started talking to their coaches and they saw me play, and I started getting mail and phone calls. I went on a visit to the campus and I fell in love with it down there.”
“I like that the campus is close to the city but not right downtown so I am away from all that, but if I want to go downtown, I’m right there. I loved the coaching staff at the Mount and they win and I like to win.”
“I have to thank my grandparents and my Mom and Dad for helping get me to this point,” Gordley continued. “Dad helped me fall in love with basketball and Coach (Josh) Arey has especially guided me all the way.”
For Peebles head coach Josh Arey, it is always with a sense of pride that he continues to send players to the next level, just an indication of the strength of his Indians program.
“Camron is just an unbelievable kid with a tremendous work ethic,” said Coach Arey. “He’s a tremendous character kid and you love to see kids like that come through your program as a role model for our younger kids as to what hard work can do. When he was younger, he was just an inside player and he worked on his shot and turned into a multi-faceted threat where he could go out to 19 feet from the basket and still play. I think he will have a great career at Mount St. Joseph.”
“I have no doubt that Camron will be successful just because of his work ethic. He’s going to put in all the time he needs to put in to do well and help the team and I guarantee you one thing-they won’t have anyone that works harder than Camron does.”
The Lions are a member of the NCAA’s Division III Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and under head coach Toby Carrigan have steadily improved, breaking the 20-win plateau for the first time in school history last season. The campus is located in the Delhi section of the city.
While at the Mount, Gordley plans on studying Accounting, with the goal of eventually becoming a CPA.

