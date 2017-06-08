BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13
Written by Peoples Defender

By Denae Jones – 

We took the kids hiking and exploring in the creeks at East Fork over the weekend. They all have adventurous spirits, and it made me laugh at how excited they would get to run ahead, splash in the water, and count snakes hiding in the creek along the way. (Almost as excited as when they counted the curse words they heard at a men’s softball game earlier in the day.)
The older kids had gotten way ahead of our six-year old, so she was hanging towards the back with me when a snake came swimming in the water near her feet. In her effort to get away from it, she slipped on a moss-covered rock and took a pretty hard fall. I brushed her off and she held my hand for a while, as we made more careful choices about which rocks we stepped on. I showed her how to judge which ones were unstable, which were dangerous, and which were probably pretty safe, and then I let her navigate.
Pretty soon, she was instructing me. “Don’t step on that one! It’s probably slippery. Watch out for that rock. It has a pointy edge.” Feeling pretty confident in herself, she said, “Step here, Mama. This one is flat and dry and safe as can be.” So I did. And a huge snake came crawling out from under it. She looked at me, wide-eyed. She was surprised that something that looked completely safe could still have something potentially dangerous lurking beneath.
For a brief moment, she looked at me like she had been betrayed. She had done everything right. She took time and thought it through. She only stepped where it was safe, and it ended up being scary anyway. We both just stood there for a minute, and she looked up at me. It was such a defining moment, because she didn’t even have to say anything. I could see behind her eyes that she was trying to make a choice. She could spend the rest of the hike hiding behind me and worrying that there was danger under every rock, or she could laugh at what just happened and look at it as an adventure. A lesson. Something to look out for the next time. After a long pause, she smiled and said, “That was really cool! But I’m glad you were holding my hand.”
I was pretty proud of our kids by the end of this hiking trip. At one point, they even walked across a fallen tree that went across a deep crevice of water. Every one of them walked across. Even the girls, who were scared. But they did it afraid and felt so accomplished at the other side!
How often do we face a version of that same situation in our own lives? We play it safe. We make all of the right choices. We do all of the right things. And still, the unexpected happens. Sometimes it’s something we can laugh off and view as an adventure. Other times, the unexpected is devastating. Heartbreaking. Infuriating. Unfair.
Either way, we have a choice to make. Are we going to let that situation scare us into spending our time worrying that there is something awful lurking under every rock? Leave us bitter? Make us angry? Or are we going to let it be a lesson in how to do things differently? Make a new start? Give forgiveness? Do it afraid?
Unfortunately, there are proverbial ‘snakes’ under even the safest rocks. The inevitable will happen, it’s just a matter of when. Hopefully when we face times that are difficult, we will all have at least one person there to hold our hand and make it a little less scary. “Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand.” Psalm 73:23
Have a blessed week, friends!

