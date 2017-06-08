BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate

Authorities are investigating a confirmed opiate overdose of an Adams County infant and the parents of the one-year-old are now facing child endangerment charges.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the male child was found at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Roy Pence Road near West Union. He was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and medical personnel immediately administered the drug, Narcan, which helps to counteract the effects of an overdoseof opiate.

The boy was taken to the Adams County Regional Medical Center before being flown by helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Officials say that Michael Boling, 21, and Angel Hesler, 19, will be charged with child endangering because of the incident involving their son.