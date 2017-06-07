Kenneth C Thurman, age 91, of Seaman, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2017 at the Chillicothe V.A. Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1926, in Pageton, West Virginia, the son of the late David and Anna (Turner) Thurman. He was a proud World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from General Electric in 1987 after thirty-five years of service.

He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Dovie (Tarleton) Thurman, whom he married on May 5, 1947 in Harlan, Kentucky. He is also survived by two sons, Kenneth Thurman and Larry (Debi) Thurman; five grandchildren, Josh, Corey, Carmen, Alex and Brooke; fourteen grandchildren, Layla, Noah, Jasmine, Kylie, Sophia, Eli, Bella, Lucy, Bria, Violet, Charolette, Blake, Grayson and Osyrus; and four siblings, Mae, Fay, Roy and Ted.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Thurman; and six siblings, Kenneth, Bloss, Albert, Bulla, Silvia and Bud. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family. For more information please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc