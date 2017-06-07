George Uebel

George “Yahtzee” Uebel, 91 years of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at the Heartland of Hillsboro.

He was born in Hamilton County on May 28, 1926, the son of the late Gustave and Clara (Berger) Uebel. Besides his parents he was also preceded by his wife, Mary Uebel, seven brothers, Richard, Edward, Joe, Bernie, Oscar, Robert and Gus Uebel and five sisters, Ethel Armstrong, Ruth Taylor, Margaret Preston, Charlotte Uebel and Marie Beyer.

George served in the United States Army during WWII.

George is survived by his nieces and nephews, Carol Kidder of Peebles, Larry Beyer of California, Cheryl Beyer of Sardinia, Darrell Beyer of Mt. Orab, Clyde Beyer of Sardinia and Pauline Morris of Hillsboro and other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will 11:00 AM Thursday June 8, 2017 at the Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Chapel in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Winchester Life Squad.

