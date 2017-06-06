Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz
AEP employees used this exhibit to assist in their program to educate local EMS workers on safety in situations involving dangerous electricity.

Utility company demos focus on protecting EMS workers in electricity-related disasters – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech – 

Electricity powers our world – wherever we work, live, or play, we can access electrical power with the flip of a switch or the turn of a dial. While that equals convenience, it also means that more people are exposed to electrocution accidents which can be deadly, not only for victims, but also for emergency responders.
As a complement to their regular training, EMS workers from across Adams, Brown, and Highland County recently participated in a series of electricity-safety demonstrations conducted by American Electric Power (AEP) at the company’s Seaman location.
The demonstrations were conducted on a scaled-down model of a highway section with three active utility poles. Several hazardous scenarios were enacted which could put rescuers at extreme risk of becoming additional victims, including: how to react to downed power lines, how to approach and exit an energized car, and what to do when buried lines are disturbed by digging equipment.

AEP Line Crew supervisor Greg Williams was one of the presenters at a recent program for local EMS workers.

According to AEP line mechanic Danny Knechtly, the greatest danger to emergency crews in hazardous electricity situations is “what they may not be able to see”.
“These demonstrations show some of the hazards that utility workers deal with every day, many of which are the same conditions EMT’s face when they respond to house fires or car accidents,” said Knechtly. “This information shows them how to recognize those dangers.”
The demonstrations were led by Line Crew Supervisor Greg Williams, who told the attending EMS workers, “You guys have a dangerous job, and we understand when you arrive at an accident scene your first concern is with the victims. We want to make sure that none of you become an unwitting, second victim.”
Williams related the story of a Columbus EMS worker who had been killed while responding to an accident involving live electrical wires.
“He passed under a live wire five times to assist the accident victim, but the sixth time his head made contact with the wire and one tragic victim quickly became two, we don’t want that happening to any of you.”While utility line work is in the top 10 of the most dangerous jobs in America (with approximately 30 to 50 workers in every 100,000 killed on the job every year) electrical hazards cause more than 300 deaths and 4,000 injuries each year among the entire U.S. Workforce.
Studies have shown that too often people are killed trying to rescue others in high voltage situations.

