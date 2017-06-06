Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz
Summer Reading Program underway

Last year’s Summer Reading Program at the Peebles Library.

By Jessica Dooley – 

Summer Reading at the Adams County Public Library began June 1 and runsthrough July 31. Stop by the library to sign up, read books, and earn prizes. Reading goals and prizes are offered for all ages, including kids, teens, and adults. Keep track of your reading during the summer, and complete your reading goal by July 31 to enter the grand prize drawing to win one of several Kindle Fires, a VR headset, or tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game, Cincinnati Zoo, or Newport Aquarium.
You can now sign up for Summer Reading online, and track participation at adamscolibrary.org/srp. Parents or grandparents can keep track of Summer Reading participation for each reader in your family. Stop by the library desk to redeem prizes you’ve earned. Reading eBooks or listening to audio books can also count toward Summer Reading participation.
Each week, attend activities for all ages at your local library. On Thursday, June 9, meet an ambassador wolf from Ironwood Wolf Sanctuary at the Manchester and North Adams Libraries. On June 27 and July 18, meet and interact with an African Penguin visiting all four libraries from Newport Aquarium. The first 125 people in attendance will have a chance to pet and interact with the penguin.
On Saturday, July 8, car enthusiasts are invited to enter a vehicle in the West Union Library’s Annual Classic Car Show. Ronald McDonald will entertain kids during a visit to the North Adams and Peebles Libraries on Thursday, June 29.
Many other events are planned, including games, carnivals, indoor and outdoor activities, canvas painting parties and drawing classes, and more. Pick up a full schedule of events when you sign up for Summer Reading at the library. See a schedule of events county-wide on the library’s website, at adamscolibrary.org/srp. Sort the event calendar by age group or library branch to find the events that interest you.
From June 5 through July 27, kids ages 18 and under can eat lunch for free at the Adams County Public Library, Monday through Friday from noon- 12:30 p.m. No eligibility requirements apply, anyone can stop by the library for lunch, regardless of income. Adults can purchase a lunch for $4. Free lunches are a service provided by the USDA Summer Nutrition program, in partnership with Manchester Local Schools, who prepare and deliver fresh lunches to each library daily. See a menu for daily lunches at adamscolibrary.org/srp.
Everyone is eligible to sign up for a free library card. Simply bring your photo ID or other proof of address to the library, and sign up for a card. Your library card gives you access to thousands of free books, movies, magazines, audio books, and downloadable content, including streaming movies and television. Kids under 18 can sign up for a library card with a parent’s signature, or use the library card they received during the school year. Your Adams County Public Library is now fine free! You will never be charged an overdue fine for returning items after the due date. Simply return borrowed items before borrowing more.
Each Adams County Public Library is open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit us online, or call (937) 544-2591 for more information.
The Adams County Public Library would like to thank the local sponsors who donated to support the Summer Reading Program, including Frisch’s Big Boy, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, The Greene Beanery, United Dairy Farmers, Serpent Mound, Ohio Parks Service, Giovanni’s Pizza, Snappy Tomato Pizza, B.K. Scoops, Moyer Winery, Wayside Inn, the Friends of the Manchester Library, the Friends of the North Adams Library, the Friends of the West Union Library, and the Peebles Magazine Club.

