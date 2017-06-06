Summer Reading Program underway

By Jessica Dooley –

Summer Reading at the Adams County Public Library began June 1 and runsthrough July 31. Stop by the library to sign up, read books, and earn prizes. Reading goals and prizes are offered for all ages, including kids, teens, and adults. Keep track of your reading during the summer, and complete your reading goal by July 31 to enter the grand prize drawing to win one of several Kindle Fires, a VR headset, or tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game, Cincinnati Zoo, or Newport Aquarium.

You can now sign up for Summer Reading online, and track participation at adamscolibrary.org/srp. Parents or grandparents can keep track of Summer Reading participation for each reader in your family. Stop by the library desk to redeem prizes you’ve earned. Reading eBooks or listening to audio books can also count toward Summer Reading participation.

Each week, attend activities for all ages at your local library. On Thursday, June 9, meet an ambassador wolf from Ironwood Wolf Sanctuary at the Manchester and North Adams Libraries. On June 27 and July 18, meet and interact with an African Penguin visiting all four libraries from Newport Aquarium. The first 125 people in attendance will have a chance to pet and interact with the penguin.

On Saturday, July 8, car enthusiasts are invited to enter a vehicle in the West Union Library’s Annual Classic Car Show. Ronald McDonald will entertain kids during a visit to the North Adams and Peebles Libraries on Thursday, June 29.

Many other events are planned, including games, carnivals, indoor and outdoor activities, canvas painting parties and drawing classes, and more. Pick up a full schedule of events when you sign up for Summer Reading at the library. See a schedule of events county-wide on the library’s website, at adamscolibrary.org/srp. Sort the event calendar by age group or library branch to find the events that interest you.

From June 5 through July 27, kids ages 18 and under can eat lunch for free at the Adams County Public Library, Monday through Friday from noon- 12:30 p.m. No eligibility requirements apply, anyone can stop by the library for lunch, regardless of income. Adults can purchase a lunch for $4. Free lunches are a service provided by the USDA Summer Nutrition program, in partnership with Manchester Local Schools, who prepare and deliver fresh lunches to each library daily. See a menu for daily lunches at adamscolibrary.org/srp.

Everyone is eligible to sign up for a free library card. Simply bring your photo ID or other proof of address to the library, and sign up for a card. Your library card gives you access to thousands of free books, movies, magazines, audio books, and downloadable content, including streaming movies and television. Kids under 18 can sign up for a library card with a parent’s signature, or use the library card they received during the school year. Your Adams County Public Library is now fine free! You will never be charged an overdue fine for returning items after the due date. Simply return borrowed items before borrowing more.

Each Adams County Public Library is open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit us online, or call (937) 544-2591 for more information.

The Adams County Public Library would like to thank the local sponsors who donated to support the Summer Reading Program, including Frisch’s Big Boy, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, The Greene Beanery, United Dairy Farmers, Serpent Mound, Ohio Parks Service, Giovanni’s Pizza, Snappy Tomato Pizza, B.K. Scoops, Moyer Winery, Wayside Inn, the Friends of the Manchester Library, the Friends of the North Adams Library, the Friends of the West Union Library, and the Peebles Magazine Club.