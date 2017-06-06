SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Sara Knechtly
SCHOOL: North Adams High School
PARENTS: Johnny and Tina Knechtly
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track
FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Pushing myself to do things I didn’t think I could do
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Riding the bus
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Winning a 400 meter dash by 200 meters
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: George Strait
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Phi Phi Island
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “8 Seconds”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Office, Parks and Recreation
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: The drive home
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Horseback riding
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: A bird
FUTURE PLANS: To be a Flight Medic and Helicopter Pilot