SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Sara Knechtly

SCHOOL: North Adams High School

PARENTS: Johnny and Tina Knechtly

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Track

FAVORITE SPORT: Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Pushing myself to do things I didn’t think I could do

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Riding the bus

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Winning a 400 meter dash by 200 meters

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: George Strait

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Phi Phi Island

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “8 Seconds”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Office, Parks and Recreation

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: The drive home

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Horseback riding

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: A bird

FUTURE PLANS: To be a Flight Medic and Helicopter Pilot