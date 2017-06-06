  • People's Defender
  • Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons
Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz
Sports

Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

It’s that basketball camp time of the year and for five nights, the gymnasium at West Union High School was filled with the sound of bouncing balls, squeaky shoes, and enthusiastic youngsters as the Dragon coaching staffs hosted a week-long combined camp for girls and boys from kindergarten through sixth grade.
The camp was organized and overseen by West Union High School varsity girls coach J.R. Kirker and recently hired varsity boys coach Greg Himes, both of whom were making their debut with Dragons’ basketball camp.
With the large number of kids involved every night, it was a special challenge to keep everyone organized as the action was broken down into stations such as ball handling, passing, rebounding, shooting, and defense for the K-2 group, and adding boxing out and more technical skills for the 3-6 group.

West Union senior-to-be Jaycee Baldwin, right, helps out this young camper in a two-ball dribbling drill at the recent WUHS Dragons Basketball Camp.

“This first camp has been a great experience for me working with the younger kids,” said Coach Kirker. “Teaching them the fundamentals of the game has been a good week for us. I was really surprised by how many good kids we have at the pee-wee level, on the girls side especially.”
“I wasn’t expecting 58 kids with this being my first year doing this, but it’s been a great turnout and I’ve been really impressed.”
Himes will being his initial season at the helm of the WUHS varsity boys program this winter and also spoke to The Defender about his first Dragon camp experience.
“We’ve had great numbers this week and great volunteers and the kids are working really hard and they’re excited about West Union basketball and that’s one thing we want to do is get the youth falling in love with the game,” said Coach Himes.
As a special treat for the campers on the final night (May 26), former Xavier University standout and Harlem Globetrotter Sherwin Anderson brought a new level of enthusiasm to the camp. Anderson worked with the campers on various fundamental skills of which he is quite qualified, according to his website- highly regarded nationally as a basketball trainer of elite student athletes, having trained professionals, Division I college players, High School All-Americans, and aspiring young people to be highly skilled, fiercely competitive leaders who become winners in every area of life.

Former Xavier University standout and former Harlem Globetrotter Sherwin Anderson, center, was the special guest on the final night of this summer’s West Union Dragons Basketball Camp. Anderson is well-known for his work with young athletes and brought his own form of enthusiasm for the game to the recent camp.

A camp with 58 youngsters in the gym all at one time cannot be a success without a whole host of volunteers, and the Dragons camp was loaded, both with volunteer coaches and high school players who were on hand to help.
One of the coaches on hand was the Dragons’ JV boys coach, Austin Kingsolver.
“The kids really look like they are having fun,” said Kingsolver. “We just want to get them in the gym, teach them fundamentals, and expose them to the high school players.”

Along with Kingsolver, other volunteer coaches included Frankie Rowe, Jai Vogler, Buck Campbell, Silas Mills, Mike Knox, Danny Welch, Ryan Brewer, Todd Ellis, and the always enthusiastic T.J. Liston.
A lengthy list of high school players was on hand to assist the youth campers, including: Jaycee Baldwin, McKenzie Kirker, MacKenzie Bickett, Kiersten Rowe, Harley Silvia, Haley Daniels, Kaley Daniels, Sianna Mills, Alexa Rowe, Kaitlyn Davis, Kaden Francis, Bowan Tomlin, Eli Fuller, Garrett Vogler, Tanner Neal, Jai Michael Knox, Ryan Rothwell, Clayton Madden, Elijah McCarty, and Zane Kingsolver.
“It’s neat getting to know all these kids and trying to help build the Dragon program,” said senior-to-be Elijah McCarty. “I think the kids seem to be enjoying it and you can see the progress from the first day until the last.”

West Union varsity girls coach J.R. Kirker and some of his high school players work with campers on dribbling fundamentals on the final night of the recent Dragons Basketball Camp.

The list of campers for the week included: Adam “AJ” Cooper, Grayson Day, Piper Stapleton, Lauren Ellis, Gavin Rowe, Ashtyn Applegate, Mason Fegan, Ryleigh Gustin, Eric Stanfield, Jakab Thompson, Nate Fooce, Dakota Stanfield, Brylee Mills, Emmy Stapleton, Peyton Abner, Jordan Gifford, Violet Randolph, Gaige Knox, Kenyen Copas, Lea McNeilan, Logan Caldwell, Kaylee Vogler;
Kyla Kidder, Lily Randolph, Trae Grooms, Tegan Knox, Braydon Taylor, Daulten Davis, Hunter Dearth, Carsen Francis, Raegan Kersey, Shellby Boldman, Sara Boldman, Elayna Kingsolver, Wesley Ellis, Brennan Pollitt, Emily Evans, Taylor Dozier, Jesse Dozier, Clare Stapleton, Payton Stapleton, MaKenna Armstrong, Colby Harover;
Teslyn McClanahan, Tallie McClanahan, Ty McClanahan, Daulton Shupert, Thomas Dickens, Rylee Ferrell, Lucas Dickens, Jaida Harrison, Lillian Wooten, Latham Case, Zach Shoemaker, Chesnee Ayres, William Flaugher, Branson Grooms, Raylee Brummett, and Colton Abner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved