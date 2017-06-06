Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly Terry L Powell Willie Shreffler James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz
News

Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Adams County native and veteran Ron Swearingen was part of the latest Honor Flight taken to the nation’s capital city.

Tribute flights bring closure to many who served – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Ron Swearingen was surprised by the size of the crowd who greeted him and his fellow veterans Tuesday, May 23 at CVG International Airport in Cincinnati .
The Adams County native was one of 72 veterans returning home from an Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
“It was really unbelievable how many people showed up to honor veterans,” Swearingen said of the cheering crowd gathered at CVG.
The 77-year-old Swearingen earned his Airman First Class E4 rank in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
While the trips to DC are meant to honor veterans, they also represent a time of healing and closure for many Vietnam veterans who were not met by cheering crowds and ticker-tape parades when they returned home from war.
Swearingen called the trip “a moving experience”.
“It was a wonderful day,” he said. “We reminisced and told stories, and everywhere we landed people were there to cheer us and thank us for our service.”

Ron Swearingen, right, was accompanied on the May 23 Honor Flight by his son-in-law George Beaudion.

The Honor Flight Tri-State is a nonprofit organization that allows veterans to visit the nation’s capitol at no cost.
All veterans traveling on the Tri-State flight are from southwestern Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana.
“Our goal is to honor as many veterans as we can,” said Cheryl Popp, director of Honor Flight Tri-State.
While in the nation’s capital, veterans visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, and other Washington sites. They are also treated to an all-you-can-eat buffet before boarding the flight home.
The flights depart CVG at 8 a.m and are preceded by a bagpipe salute from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, a TSA color guard ceremony, and other special remarks in the area near the east end of the security checkpoint, all beginning about 6 a.m.
“Hosting these events is a privilege for CVG,” said Candace McGraw, Chief Executive Officer for CVG. “Honoring our national heroes in such a unique way brings everyone in attendance a lot of joy. It is a great experience for all involved.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved