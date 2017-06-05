Terry L Powell

Terry Lee “Smokey” Powell, of Ohio, died, Saturday June 3, 2017. He was born Hickory, NC, a son the late John and Lois Bolick Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Tommy Powell; two brothers, Denny Powell and Tony Powell and a granddaughter, Natasha Powell.

Surviving are his wife, Melissa Paxton Powell of Ohio; two daughters, Teresa Curran of Hickory, NC and Tammy and Bill Harris of Danville, VA ; one son, Dusty and Heather Hicks of Covington, VA; grandchildren, four grandsons, Kyle Cooley, Kolin Cooley and Kameron Cooley all of Danville, VA and Lee Curran of Lakeland, FL; two granddaughters, Natalie Eggers of Hickory, NC and Brooklyn Hicks of Covington; one sister, Joan Powell of Hickory, NC; 5 great grandson; 1 great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews .

The funeral service will be held Thursday June 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Arritt Funeral Home Chapel in Covington, VA with Shannon Cox officiating, assisted by Mike Tripp. Interment will follow in Lone Star Cemetery, VA.

Active pallbearers will be Dale Paxton, Mike Tripp, Lee Curran, Josh Curran, Josh Cox, Treavor Cox, Dwayne Paxton and Ronnie Paxton.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arritt Funeral Home and other times at the home of Bobby and Violet Paxton’s residence 7002 Potts Creek Rd., Covington, VA 24426.

