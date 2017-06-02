James C Fitzpatrick Senior Profile: Austin Parks Six countians named to All-SHAC Softball squad Lady Indians get summer camp season underway Memorial Day services pay tribute to local veterans WUHS Steel Band will perform at Bogart’s SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester Peebles Elementary releases Honor Roll for final nine weeks West Union Elementary announces Honor Roll for fourth nine weeks Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Junior Achievement Volunteers visit county’s seventh graders Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week
Snazzy and funky, the members of the WUHS Steel Band entertained patrons at Moyer’s last Thursday while also filming a video for the son of funk legend Bootsy Collins, Ouiwey Collins.

Playing back up for the signature funk sound of Ouiwey Collins – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech – 

The students in West Union High School music director Carl Schneider’s steel drum band have not only mastered their instruments – they have developed a remarkable affinity for the happy, light-hearted percussive sound first developed in the islands of the Caribbean.
Their success with the joyously chiming instruments has won them an invitation to play backup for Ouiwey Collins at Bogart’s in greater Cincinnati.
Collins is the son of Cincinnati’s own Bootsy Collins who was a major influence in the development of the 1970’s funk sound.
The band, which combines theatrics and costuming with the unique island sound, came to the attention of the Cincinnati-based Bootsy Collins Foundation last year.
“These kids are very talented,” Collins said. “I think they came here with us from Funktropolis.”

You can always count on the members of the WUHS Steel Band enjoying themselves with each and every performance.

The steel band played backup for Collins and performed for patrons last Thursday evening at Moyer’s Winery and Restaurant in Manchester.
Performing “Puppy Love”, a song written by Collins, with a steel drum musical arrangement by Schneider, the band proved they could not only adapt to the funk genre, they could make it sparkle.
“Carl did a wonderful job with the song,” Collins said. “His arrangement just brought it to life.”
DJ Michael Swift, who traveled to Adams County with Collins heaped praise on the band of students.
“For me, it was amazing experience to come to a school that feeds so much into music,” he said, laughing. “Where was this when I was growing up?”
Following their performance, Collins extended his Bogart’s invitation by offering the group the opportunity to perform four solo tunes during their June 17 show, one that coincides with the release of Collins’ new CD, which will feature the WUHS Steel Band on the song “Puppy Love.”

WUHS Music Director Carl Schneider, right, speaks to the crowd at Moyer’s last week, with funk musician Ouiwey Collins listening on, far left.

The advent of WUHS’s steel band came on the heels of a visit from the University of Cincinnati’s Steel Percussion Band in 1996.
“Dale Grooms, our principal at the time, called me and asked what I needed, and I said a french horn would be nice,” Schnider recalled. “The next day he handed me $10,000 and said ‘I’m not telling you how to spend the money, but I really like those steel drums'”.
Schneider says he took the hint and the rest is Adams County music history.
Tim Colby, the percussionist for Collins’ band, and a former resident of Adams County, said, “These kids have transformed the steel drum sound into an art form, it’s extraordinary, especially from a small school in a small farming community like this.”

