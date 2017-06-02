SSCC announces Honors Lists for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its president’s and dean’s list for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2017. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours.

Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Named to the President’s List from Adams County are Tanner Arey of Peebles, Sophia Barry of Winchester, Caitlyn Bradford of Peebles, Bradley Brumley of Manchester, Haley Daniels of West Union, Kaley Daniels of West Union, Veronica Day of Seaman, Braydan Gaffin of West Union, Logan Gordley of Peebles, Alaina Harover of West Union, Avery Harper of Winchester, Sydney Kendall of Winchester, Janson Kramer of West Union, Mariah Lewis of Peebles, Ethan Pennywitt of Manchester, Julie Rahe of Winchester, McKayla Raines of Seaman, Allison Roades of Winchester, Robert Scott of West Union, Darren Shipley of Winchester, Amber Taylor of West Union, Madelyn Toole of Seaman, Wanda Wisecup of West Union, Heather Wollum of Peebles, and Karley Young of Seaman.

Named to the Dean’s List from Adams County are Sandra Bailey of Peebles, Corey Baldridge of Peebles, Lisa Banks of Seaman, Rayann Blythe of Winchester, Lexie Bunn of Winchester, Brittany Caldwell of West Union, Abby Campton of Seaman, Rylee Clift of Winchester, Bradley Cluxton of Peebles, James Combs of Manchester, Michelle Cran of Peebles, Megan Delk of Seaman, Patrick England of Peebles, Jacob Fletcher of Peebles, Kailey Fletcher of Peebles, Jacob Fletcher of Peebles, Elijah Fuller of West Union, Kendall Gallowitz of West Union, Kaci Garrison of Peebles, Camron Gordley of Peebles, Nicholas Griffin of West Union, Brandan Grooms of West Union, Thomas Grooms of West Union, Allison Harper of Winchester, Thomas Hesler of Winchester, Sierra Ireton of Peebles, Kyle Johnson of Seaman, Makenzie Jones of Seaman, Elijah McCarty of West Union, Kennedy McWhorter of Seaman, Travis Parish of Winchester, LaRanda Piatt of Seaman, Charles Pinkerton of Peebles, Jeffery Schmitz of Peebles, Colt Shumaker of Winchester, Ryan Shupert of Seaman, Abby Shupert of Winchester, Brooklyn Stout of Winchester, Justin Valentine of Winchester, Amanda Warfe of Peebles, Andrew Weeks of West Union, and Brooklyn Young of Winchester.