Senior Profile: Austin Parks

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Austin Parks
SCHOOL: North Adams High School
PARENTS: Michael and Talitha Parks
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT: Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Running
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Throwing a no-hitter against West Union
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: August Burns Red
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Moneyball”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Big Bang Theory, Duck Dynasty
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Fishing, hunting, catching turtles
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Noah Syndergaard
FUTURE PLANS: Two years at Southern State playing soccer, then transfer to study Engineering