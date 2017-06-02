Senior Profile: Austin Parks

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Austin Parks

SCHOOL: North Adams High School

PARENTS: Michael and Talitha Parks

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT: Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Running

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Throwing a no-hitter against West Union

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: August Burns Red

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Moneyball”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Big Bang Theory, Duck Dynasty

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Fishing, hunting, catching turtles

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Noah Syndergaard

FUTURE PLANS: Two years at Southern State playing soccer, then transfer to study Engineering