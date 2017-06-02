James C Fitzpatrick

James “Jim” Clyde Fitzpatrick, age 75 of Hillsboro, formerly of Seaman, passed away Thursday June 1, 2017 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

He was born October 17, 1941 in Otway, Ohio the son of the late George and Edna (Ralston) Fitzpatrick. Jim retired after 44 years as a barber in Hillsboro as well as many other towns. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and also attended the Samantha Free Will Baptist Church.

He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting fishing memorabilia and marbles. He loved fishing, gardening, sports and spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joyce Fitzpatrick; three children, Kristina (Will) Hubbard of Hillsboro, Kathy Fitzpatrick of Hillsboro and Jamie Fitzpatrick of Seaman; two grandchildren, Courtney Hubbard of Hillsboro and Laura Crawford of Chillicothe; two great grandchildren, Lilly Fugate and Philip Shoemaker; one brother, Steve Fitzpatrick and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Braden Cox; two brothers, Gene Fitzpatrick, Will Fitzpatrick and a sister, Pam Current.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place following visitation at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday June 7th at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be held in the Locust Grove Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers,

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127 Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. For more information or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc