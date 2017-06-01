Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Peebles High School was the host on Monday, May 22 as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference hosted its annual Spring Sports Awards, honoring student/athletes from the sports of baseball, softball, and track and field.

SHAC Commissioner Michelle Gleim and Board Member Bill Garrett, superintendent of Fairfield Local Schools, were on hand to represent the conference, introducing the honored athletes and distributing the individual and team hardware.

The team champions trophies given away in Monday included the coveted Gold Glove, awarded to the Fairfield Lady Lions for finishing a perfect 13-0 in SHAC softball play. The Peebles Lady Indians also received a first place trophy as their 12-1 conference mark earned them the SHAC big school division title. Second place trophies in softball went to Eastern Brown (Big School) and Fayetteville (Small School).

In SHAC baseball, first place in the big school division went to Eastern Brown while first place in the small school division was a tie between Fayetteville and Fairfield. Second place trophies went to Lynchburg in big school and North Adams in the small school.

In track and field, individual awards were given to the athletes who placed first in all of the events at the conference meet, which was held on May 12 in Lynchburg.

The 2017 SHAC Track Meets were a clean sweep for the teams from Fairfield, as they captured both the girls and boys team titles, with their coach Deborah Mangus winning the SHAC Coach of the Year. The Coach of the Year in baseball was Eastern brown’s Steve Goetz and in softball it was Fairfield’s Mark Dettwiller.

Something new in the SHAC Awards for the 2016-17 school year was the naming of the Player of the Year in the sponsored sports. In track and field, those awards went to the athletes who tallied the most points for their teams in the SHAC meet, Lynchburg’s Zac Carter and Eastern Brown’s Madison Hopkins.

The SHAC Player of the Year in softball was Fairfield’s Kaiti White and in baseball it was Fayetteville pitcher Tay Call.

The final standings for the 2016-17 Delmar Yockey Award were also released. The Yockey Award each year goes to the school who accumulates the most points throughout the year, with a point scale that gives so many points depending on the finish in conference standings. This year’s Yockey Award will go to a pair of SHAC school, Eastern Brown and Fairfield, who tied with 99 accumulated points.