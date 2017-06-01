Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob
Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
John Krannitz, manager of the West Union Rent-2-Own, recently presented a check for $4,800 to West Union High School for the purchase of a new soccer scoreboard. At the presentation were, from left, WUHS Athletic Director Jason Little, WUHS Principal Roger Taylor, John Krannitz, WUHS Soccer Coaches Kevin Hunter and Nick Biggs.

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

For those readers who have attended a West Union High School soccer game, one thing that always stands out is the inability to read the very small scoreboard, especially on a bright, sunny day. That should be a problem no longer, thanks to the generosity of the management of Rent-2-Own in West Union.
At the conclusion of the WUHS Spring Athletic Awards on May 15, Mr. John Krannitz from Rent-2-Own presented the school with a check for $4,800 to be used for the purchase of a brand new soccer scoreboard. According to Krannitz, it was the company’s way of giving back to the community and supporting local athletics.
“Back in the fall when we were selling our TV advertising, Mr. Krannitz returned my call and said he wanted to meet with me on things they might be able to do to help our school,” said WUHS Athletic Director Jason Little. “We had that meeting in November and I gave them a tour of WUHS, showed him the good and the bad, and talked about our successes and challenges. They asked me to give them a list of big-ticket items that we might need with some approximate prices.”
There were several calls and e-mails exchanged and another meeting in February,” added Little. “At that point, they decided to purchase the new soccer scoreboard.”
“Mr. Krannitz had just recently become the manager of the West Union store and noticed that Rent-2-Own had not really given back to the community, which both he and the owner feel is important.”
And with that, West Union soccer fans will see much better the score and time as their Dragons hit the pitch this fall, thanks to the generosity of one local business.

