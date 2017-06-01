Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

For those readers who have attended a West Union High School soccer game, one thing that always stands out is the inability to read the very small scoreboard, especially on a bright, sunny day. That should be a problem no longer, thanks to the generosity of the management of Rent-2-Own in West Union.

At the conclusion of the WUHS Spring Athletic Awards on May 15, Mr. John Krannitz from Rent-2-Own presented the school with a check for $4,800 to be used for the purchase of a brand new soccer scoreboard. According to Krannitz, it was the company’s way of giving back to the community and supporting local athletics.

“Back in the fall when we were selling our TV advertising, Mr. Krannitz returned my call and said he wanted to meet with me on things they might be able to do to help our school,” said WUHS Athletic Director Jason Little. “We had that meeting in November and I gave them a tour of WUHS, showed him the good and the bad, and talked about our successes and challenges. They asked me to give them a list of big-ticket items that we might need with some approximate prices.”

There were several calls and e-mails exchanged and another meeting in February,” added Little. “At that point, they decided to purchase the new soccer scoreboard.”

“Mr. Krannitz had just recently become the manager of the West Union store and noticed that Rent-2-Own had not really given back to the community, which both he and the owner feel is important.”

And with that, West Union soccer fans will see much better the score and time as their Dragons hit the pitch this fall, thanks to the generosity of one local business.