NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp

Sophia Barry, a North Adams High School (NAHS) junior, has been selected from a nationally competitive group of applicants to attend the 2017 University of Cincinnati “Women in Engineering and Applied Science Summer Camp”.

This one-week day camp is designed for developing student creativity and to provide budding engineers the opportunity to meet and speak with working engineers. During part of the camp, Ms. Barry will work on campus with different engineering departments, learning and completing hands-on projects to better understand the breadth and variety of engineering fields. For the remainder of camp, Ms. Barry will visit corporate engineering plants, including General Electric, Procter & Gamble, and Northrop Grumman Xetron and meet professional engineers to see their work in action.

Ms. Barry will also take part in teamwork activities, group projects and sessions to learn about college preparation, approaches to teamwork, professional development, and will meet current University of Cincinnati Engineering and Applied Science students.

The camp runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., ending Friday with a goodbye banquet to which parents are invited.

Ms. Barry is the first North Adams High School student to be chosen for the University of Cincinnati “Women in Engineering and Applied Science Summer Camp.” The school congratulates Ms. Barry for her work in obtaining this recognition, and wish her great future success in her chosen career as an engineer.

Sophia is the daughter of Kendra West and Ed Barry, and the granddaughter of Sharon and Kenneth West of Winchester and Jackie Barry of Hillsboro.