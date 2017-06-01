Back to State! Mom calls daughter “living proof” seat belts save lives Rent-2-Own donation means new soccer scoreboard at WUHS NAHS student selected for Engineering Summer Camp Southern Hills Athletic Conferences honors Spring Sports athletes Senior Profile: Kailyn Boyd Madison Welch receives Riffle Scholarship Marcella J Abbott James Ratliff Gladys Davitz Harry G Shupert Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob
Written by Peoples Defender
Peebles sophomore Jenny Seas will be making a return trip to state competition in the 3200 Meter Run.

Seas siblings will both compete in the 3200 Meter Run, looking to become state champions – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

At the beginning of any high school sports season, the ultimate goal of any team or individual is to be among those still standing when the state tournament competition rolls around. For two siblings from Peebles High School, that goal was achieved last week as sophomore Jenny Seas and her older brother, junior Matt Seas, will both be on their way to Columbus later this week to compete for that ultimate prize, a state championship, both competing in one of track’s toughest events, the 3200 Meter Run.
The Seas siblings earned their berths in the state meet by virtue of their performances in the Division III regional meet last week at Fairfield Union High School in Lancaster. Jenny will be making her second consecutive trip to the state meet as she placed second in the regional meet, breaking her own personal mark with a time of 10:58.23, one spot behind Fairfield Christian senior Kyleigh Edwards. Jenny finished second in the state meet last spring in the 3200 and will be looking to jump up that one spot to a state title.
Brother Matt Seas brought home a regional championship, winning the Division III Boys 3200 Meter Run with a time of 9:58.05. He will be making his first trip to the state level, replacing his older brother Dan who made the trip to state last season as a senior.
The Seas pair will be on the track at Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University Saturday morning, June 3, to compete for the state championships.

The Peebles duo weren’t the only Adams Countians competing in regional competition, though they were the only ones to advance to the state level.

Peebles junior Matt Seas will be making his first trip to state competition as he runs in the Division III Boys 3200 Meter Run this Saturday morning in Columbus.

The competition level increases immensely at the regional level and in Division II girls, West Union’s Anna Shupert placed 14th in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:31.07.
In Division III girls, the Peebles 4 x 800 relay team of Alisan Behr, Jenny Seas, Kierra Stone, and Abby Faulkner finished 15th in the regional meet in a time of 10:42.32. Stone also competed in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles and found herself on the podium at race’s end with an eighth place finish and a time of 50.65.
West Union’s Cole May competed in the regionals, but did not make it past the preliminaries, placing 14th in the 300 Meter Hurdles (45.60) and 15th in the 110 Meter Hurdles (18.85).
The same held true for Manchester senior Brendon Kessler, who closed out a record-breaking season in the regional prelims, finishing 12th in the 200 Meter Dash (24.24) and 15th in the 100 Meter Dash (11.94).
Track and field is one sport where places can be decided by just inches and that was the case for North Adams’ Dylan Ison in the Division III Boys Long Jump. With his best effort of 19’2.5, Ison finished fifth and was only two inches away from a trip to state as the fourth place finisher turned in a jump of 19’4.5.
All in all, it was a successful season for all of the local track teams and fans can look for coverage of the Seas’ outings at the state meet in a future issue of The People’s Defender.

