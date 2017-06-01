Back to State!

Seas siblings will both compete in the 3200 Meter Run, looking to become state champions –

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

At the beginning of any high school sports season, the ultimate goal of any team or individual is to be among those still standing when the state tournament competition rolls around. For two siblings from Peebles High School, that goal was achieved last week as sophomore Jenny Seas and her older brother, junior Matt Seas, will both be on their way to Columbus later this week to compete for that ultimate prize, a state championship, both competing in one of track’s toughest events, the 3200 Meter Run.

The Seas siblings earned their berths in the state meet by virtue of their performances in the Division III regional meet last week at Fairfield Union High School in Lancaster. Jenny will be making her second consecutive trip to the state meet as she placed second in the regional meet, breaking her own personal mark with a time of 10:58.23, one spot behind Fairfield Christian senior Kyleigh Edwards. Jenny finished second in the state meet last spring in the 3200 and will be looking to jump up that one spot to a state title.

Brother Matt Seas brought home a regional championship, winning the Division III Boys 3200 Meter Run with a time of 9:58.05. He will be making his first trip to the state level, replacing his older brother Dan who made the trip to state last season as a senior.

The Seas pair will be on the track at Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University Saturday morning, June 3, to compete for the state championships.

The Peebles duo weren’t the only Adams Countians competing in regional competition, though they were the only ones to advance to the state level.

The competition level increases immensely at the regional level and in Division II girls, West Union’s Anna Shupert placed 14th in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:31.07.

In Division III girls, the Peebles 4 x 800 relay team of Alisan Behr, Jenny Seas, Kierra Stone, and Abby Faulkner finished 15th in the regional meet in a time of 10:42.32. Stone also competed in the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles and found herself on the podium at race’s end with an eighth place finish and a time of 50.65.

West Union’s Cole May competed in the regionals, but did not make it past the preliminaries, placing 14th in the 300 Meter Hurdles (45.60) and 15th in the 110 Meter Hurdles (18.85).

The same held true for Manchester senior Brendon Kessler, who closed out a record-breaking season in the regional prelims, finishing 12th in the 200 Meter Dash (24.24) and 15th in the 100 Meter Dash (11.94).

Track and field is one sport where places can be decided by just inches and that was the case for North Adams’ Dylan Ison in the Division III Boys Long Jump. With his best effort of 19’2.5, Ison finished fifth and was only two inches away from a trip to state as the fourth place finisher turned in a jump of 19’4.5.

All in all, it was a successful season for all of the local track teams and fans can look for coverage of the Seas’ outings at the state meet in a future issue of The People’s Defender.