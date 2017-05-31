Marcella J Abbott

Marcella Jean Abbott, 82, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born June 13, 1934 in Adams County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manford Grooms and Hazel (Hurd) Shiveley, husband, Marshall Abbott, and sister, Shirley Shiveley. Marcella is survived by her children: Debbie Mackenzie of Seaman, Sherry Moore of Hampton, Virginia, and Kevin Lykins of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two sisters: Caroldene May of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Linda Little of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

Marcella was a homemaker. She was a member of the East Liberty Church in Lynx, Ohio.

The visitation is Monday, June 5, 2017 from 11 am until 12:30 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is at 12:30 pm. Burial will be at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.