Harry G. Shupert, 70, of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away Friday, May 26, 2017. He was born December 11, 1946, the eldest child of John and Anna (Cornelius) Shupert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Waulk Shupert in 2016.

Besides his parents he is survived by two sons, Jeff (April) of Frankfort, Ky. and Ed (Stacy) of Overland Park, Kansas, four grandsons, Kyle, Austin, Ben, and Jack, one stepson, Jeremy Knauff, and one great grandson, Brently.

He is also survived by five brothers and three sisters, John (Nancy), Tom (Carolyn), Ronnie (Brenda), Russell (Ivette), Ray (Pam), Connie (Tony) Lightle, Peggy (Dean) Jolly, and Margaret (David) Semple. He had several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.

Harry started working for Pennington Bread Company in Seaman upon graduation from Seaman High School in 1964. The bread company changed over the years and he retired from Butternut Bread Company in Frankfort, Ky. with over 40 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at the Seaman Community Methodist Church on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Ken Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the American Diabetic Association in lieu of flowers.