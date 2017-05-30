Gladys Davitz age 70 years of West Union, Ohio died Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mrs. Davitz was born on July 16, 1946 the daughter of the late William Lee and Addie (Webb) Perdue in Garrison West Virginia.

Survivors include two daughters Patricia Irwin, Pamela Shumate; four sons George Lacy Jr., Archie Lacy, Allen Lacy, Albert Lacy; four sisters Ruth Ann Cooper, Rosie Combs, Liz Long Edith Hanson, several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Davitz’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com