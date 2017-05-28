Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday
Columns, News, Opinion

Thank You for your sacrifice

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

By Mark Carpenter – 

Those who know me best know of my love for the study of the Civil War. All the proof you need is one scan of the titles on the numerous bookshelves at my home. As Memorial Day 2017 approaches, I cannot help but think of the 600,000 men who gave their lives in that brutal war. On Memorial Day, we take pause to remember all of those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve the freedoms that we so cherish today, and my mind drifts back to the battlefields of 1861.
“What a horrible sight it was! Here, a man grasping his musket firmly in his hands, stone dead; several with distorted features, all horribly dirty. Many were terribly wounded, some with legs shot off, others with arms gone. So badly wounded they could not drag themselves away, slowly bleeding to death. We stopped many times to give some a drink and soon saw enough to satisfy us with the horrors of war.”
The horrors of war, they are the reason for us having a Memorial Day-to honor and remember those who were part of the horrors of war. From the soldiers entrenched for the winter in Valley Forge, to the heroic men of the 20th Maine at Gettysburg, to those who followed the lead of “Black Jack” Pershing, to those who stormed the beaches at Normandy, to those who faced the Chinese at the Chosin Reservoir, to those who were taunted and rejected when they returned home from the jungles of Southeast Asia, to those who gave their lives in a new kind of warfare in the “gulf”-we can only take time on Monday to say “thank you” for your sacrifice.
The best way to study any war is to see it through the eyes and ears of those who served. In July 1861, a Union soldier named Sullivan Ballou wrote a letter home to his wife which has become one of the most iconic pieces of correspondence from the Civil War.
“Sarah my love for you is deathless, it seems to bind me with mighty cables that nothing but Omnipotence could break; and yet my love of country comes over me like a strong wind and bears me unresistibly to the battle field.”
“But Sarah, if the dead can come back to this earth and flit unseen around those they loved, I shall always be near you; in the gladdest days and the darkest nights, always, always… and if there be a soft breeze upon your cheek, it shall be my breath, as the cool air fans your throbbing temple, it shall be my spirit passing by. Sarah, do not mourn me dead; think I am gone and wait for thee, for we shall meet again.”
One week later, Sullivan Ballou was killed in the First Battle of Bull Run. On Monday, take time to thank all of the Sullivan Ballous in our history. You have the ability to do so, thanks to all of them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved