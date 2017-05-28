Parks signs with SSCC Soccer

By Mark Carpenter –

Yet another Adams County student/athlete will be continuing his athletic endeavors at the next level for the next two seasons as North Adams senior Austin Parks recently signed his letter of intent to become part of the men’s soccer program at Southern State Community College. The official signing ceremony was held on May 11 in the high school round room.

Parks, who had spent most of his time on a baseball diamond, decided to play soccer his final two years of high school and excelled enough to be able to continue to the next level.

“I really didn’t want to go real deep in debt for college first of all,” Parks said. “I like playing soccer and getting a scholarship to play soccer was going to save money, which seemed like a good deal for me. Their coach called me and I made the decision to sign.”

I’ll spend my two years at Southern State and then probably transfer to Northern Kentucky or Shawnee, someplace like that, where I want to study Engineering.”

North Adams boys’ soccer coach saw the improvement in Parks’ game as he moves on to the next level.

“Austin only played for me his junior and senior years and in those two years he became one of the most feared defenders in the Southeast District,” said Wooten. “His overall athleticism and competitiveness was unmatched and I wished at times that I had 11 of him out there. There seems to be a lot of local talent signing with SSCC and their team should have a successful season.”

“I asked Austin why he wasn’t playing baseball because I knew he had multiple offers and he told me he loved soccer more even though he’d been playing baseball his whole life,” Wooten continued. I hope that someday people will refer to Adams County as ‘soccer land’ . Austin and others in his class have brought the sport to life in Seaman and planted the seeds for the future.”

“That makes four players from our program signing this year and two last year, hopefully we can continue to send players on to the next level.”