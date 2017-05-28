Memories on Memorial Day A soldier’s story, a family’s grief Thank You for your sacrifice Seaman community honors local veterans with special tribute Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated Parks signs with SSCC Soccer Senior Profile: Lexie Bunn Jessie Rodgers Memorial Day services set for county Truly our greatest generation Bertha Lashley Maia Swartz Jessie Rodgers Errors spell the end of Devils’ baseball season Senior Profile: Carry Hayslip Lady Hounds’ season ends with tourney loss to Paint Valley North Adams hosts Youth Volleyball Camp Time to get “Stroke Savvy” OVCTC, GE host Community Service Day 65 years in the pulpit Jamison, Richmond, Minshew conquer second race of 2017 Brushcreek season Manchester’s Cox signs with Rio basketball program Senior Profile: Andrew Weeks A dozen SHAC champions Thomas D Lute Sandra F Schwab Turning something broken into something beautiful Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide One dead, two injured in ATV accident 2017 Graduation Ceremonies West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund announces 2017 Scholarship Awards TAG students tour Pennsylvania Commissioners proclaim Older Americans Month Building an anti-drug culture one t-shirt at a time SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS NAES students awarded Science Camp scholarships SSCC’s Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduation Bauman selected to National 4-H Congress Lois Pertuset Hazel Nixon Philip L Paeltz Manchester Youth Volleyball Camp begins May 30 Jase Thatcher Figgins’ walk-off winner sends North Adams to Division III sectional finals Lady Hounds top East 10-3 in sectional opener Commissioner Pell, union reps travel to DC Forgotten experience brings back good memories for WUHS seniors Gordon Boldman Local teen injured in jeep accident BCI Investigation underway Rick Arnold Happy Mother’s Day- Do you want food? Robert Hodge Melvin Tipton Lady Dragons Basketball Camp begins May 22 Lady Devils Basketball Camp is May 30-June 1 National Day of Prayer celebrated in county NAES students enjoy day at GABP Car strikes Amish buggy near Winchester Eldon J Shoenleben Farming out life lessons to children and parents Proposed Medicaid changes could cost Adams County millions Annual ‘Redneck Run” returns to Manchester May 13 They really were the best of times West Union hosts Junior High, High School County Track Meets Figgins signs with SSCC Soccer Perfect again! Senior Profile: Caley Grooms James T Hughes Anderson signs with Rio Grande Basketball Senior Profile: Miranda Schiltz Playing for Dad, Part II Lady Indians win SHAC Big School title Danny Bryant Sadie Stamm Franklin E Brayfield Softball, baseball tourney match ups announced Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Georgetown next week Southern Ohio Genealogical Society offers program on ‘Family History Sources at the Ohio History Center’ Joseph A Johnson Jr Kramer tosses two shutouts in five days Trip to Akron = two more wins for Lady Indians softball Devils blank Dragons in non-conference battle Meade twins part of Rio baseball program Playing for Dad Senior Profile: Madison Welch As Mr. Seas It, for ACOVSD High School graduates We stayed up all night with Bob Clean up of Manchester’s abandoned gas stations continues Ribbon cutting held for canoe/kayak access sites Columbus Industries donates driveway repair to Animal Shelter North Adams Elementary recognizes March Students of the Month Animal Shelter Adoption Center announces new hours of operation Major road construction planned for summer months West Union Elementary honors March Students of the Month Charles D Jordan Betty Ginn Pamela M Hampton Former county sheriff celebrates 80th birthday
By Congressman Brad Wenstrup

By Congressman Brad Wenstrup – 

Many Americans look forward to this weekend as a three-day holiday to kick off the festivities of summertime. There are hamburgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob. Family and friends gather around picnic tables.  Kids play baseball and there’s ball on the radio. Stores have sales.  Pools open. It is a celebration of the long days of summer ahead.

But for those who have worn the uniform, hearing the words of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as we kick off a ball game or a parade can bring goosebumps or tears to even the strongest servicemember. “The rockets’
red glare” and “bombs bursting in air” aren’t just song lyrics – they were a reality. For many, it was a reality that resulted in lives lost.

As one American POW etched into the walls of a cell in Vietnam:_”Freedom has a taste to those who fight and almost die that the protected will never know.” _

I’ve talked to many of the buddies I served alongside and they say the same thing. There is a heaviness about Memorial Day that can be hard to shake off. We hear the voices and see the faces of the ones we marched
alongside, and the friends who won’t be coming home. For many Americans, more than anything else, Memorial Day brings back a flood of vivid memories.

I remember walking through a room full of Marines – one of them was praying his rosary — as we took their buddy into the operating room in the 344th Combat Support Hospital in Iraq, where I served as an Army surgeon. I remember the feeling an hour later when I had to walk back into that room and tell them that their friend did not survive. I remember those we saved. I remember those we did not.

I remember the faces of the Iraqi interpreters I worked alongside in our hospital in Iraq, who lived in daily danger in order to support United States servicemembers. After sacrificing so much to aid the U.S. in this way, their lives were often in grave jeopardy if they remained in their own country. I remember those we helped seek asylum in America. I
remember those who did not make it out of Iraq alive.

I remember and treasure my friendship with Army Major John P. Pryor — a talented and well-known trauma surgeon at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania – who said goodbye to his wife and three children on
9/11 and headed straight to Ground Zero to provide care. Moved by what he saw, he joined the Army Reserve and deployed to Iraq with me as a combat surgeon. John was killed on Christmas Day in 2008, when a mortar
round struck near his living quarters in Mosul, Iraq. His wife and children never got to see him come home.

This Memorial Day weekend, let’s laugh and play. Let’s gather with our friends and family and celebrate the start of the season. But as we do, let’s not forget why we are able to gather in peace without fear. Let’s pause and remember why we can tuck our children into bed at night, safe, sound, and secure. The fact that we take these gifts for granted every day is itself a gift that our servicemembers fight and die for. So let’s take a moment to look up to the heavens and say _thank you_ to those who put on our nation’s uniform;

Those who answered the call;

Those who – without fanfare or applause — kissed their children, their parents, their loved ones good-bye;

Those who cashed in their comfort, safety, and security for ours;

Those who served this country;

And those who gave the last full measure of devotion — the ultimate sacrifice — that you and I might stand here today.

Freedom rests on the shoulders of those who were willing to bleed and die to preserve this gift for generations of Americans they will never meet. As we go about our weekend, let us recognize and treasure every ounce of that freedom we enjoy – not in spite of, but because of the heavy truths that we memorialize this weekend: Freedom comes at a high price. Remember those who paid your bill, with their life.

The United States truly is “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

One comment:

  1. Brad,
    Thank you for those poignant thoughts on what this day stands for. Keep up the good work in Washington. Please turn around the sad situation in the VA.

    Reply

