Former PES teacher dies in tragic accident

By Patricia Beech –

The Peebles community was shocked and saddened at the sudden and tragic loss of a former Peebles Elementary teacher who was killed Friday, May 19 in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of St. Rt. 32 and 41 in Meigs Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash which involved a commercial motor vehicle.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Trooper Steve Taylor reveals that Lois Pertuset, 74, of Peebles was traveling east on Ohio 32 when she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto St. Rte. 41 North. Her 2016 gray Toyota Corolla was struck by a westbound 2001 red Peterbilt semi operated by Donald N. Dunlap Jr, 43, of Alkol, West Virginia.

According to Taylor’s report, the impact “pushed Mrs. Pertuset’s vehicle back across the eastbound lane and off the right side of the road” while “the semi slid off the right side of the road and overturned” forcing authorities to close down traffic in both directions for several hours.

An official from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said traffic was detoured to St. Rte. 73, St. Rte. 770, and St. Rte. 247 for several hours. ODOT crews provided traffic control for law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Peebles Fire and EMS were on the scene, along with the Adams County Coroner’s Office. Mrs. Pertuset was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and was transported to the Montgomery County Morgue.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing the installed safety belts, and neither speed nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.