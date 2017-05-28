News All County Senior Citizens Day celebrated About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender May 28, 2017May 28, 2017 Leave a comment 42nd annual event focuses on senior advocacy and independence – Photos courtesy of the Adams County Senior Citizens Council – The Outstanding Senior Awards at last week’s All County Senior Citizens Day went to, from left, Donald Newkirk (Peebles), Helen West (All-County), and Jean Goodin (West Union). The longest married couple present at the All County Senior Citizens day was Don and Helen Wilson, who have enjoyed wedded bliss for 65 years. The oldest woman present at the All County Senior Citizens Day celebration was 97-year old Catherine Thatcher. Seen her with emcee Stephen Caraway, the oldest man in attendance at last week’s All County Senor Citizens Day was Tom Hughes, 98 years young.